Council responds to Saigon Saigon claims

Michael, Karen and Ben Knight enjoy a drop of wine from the owner of Saigon Saigon Tai Lam as they have lunch with flooding river views. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin ROK121210flood-a2

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has responded to anger on social media over the closure of restaurant Saigon Saigon.

A message from the business appeared on Facebook yesterday evening stating the business would be closing indefinitely due to the riverbank redevelopment work along Quay St.

The business had been operating from Customs House on Quay St after moving from a second riverside restaurant which will be demolished as part of the redevelopment.

The message stated the business had "survived many cyclones and flood events for over eight years", but was closing because of council's actions.

Steven Tran and Ka Luu at Saigon Saigon look over the Fitzroy River flood waters. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK3111flo-S8 Sharyn O'Neill

Council CEO Evan Pardon this morning responded to these claims.

"The owner of Saigon Saigon had two separate leases from council within the footprint of the Quay St redevelopment area," he said.

"Early this year the owner received a substantial settlement from council to cover the costs of a total relocation of his riverside restaurant business as the building will be demolished during the redevelopment works.

Director at Saigon Saigon, Tia Lam has had to relocate his restaurant to make room for the river bank redevelopment. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK130416asaigon2

"The owner chose to move the business to the Customs House.

"He later approached us to take up a five-year extension to his Customs House lease, which was due to expire in June 2016.

"We have now been approached by him for another payout.

"The Quay St works were widely advertised and advised late last year and continuously since then."