Council reveals exciting new revitalisation project elements

FROM the street poles to the furniture, every aspect of the Rockhampton Riverbank Revitalisation is impressive.

With the installation of granite pavers to the road and sandstone to the footpath as well on Quay St progressing well, council has also brought the project to life with the planting of 26 mature trees.

Artists impressions of the finished version of Quay St. Rockhampton Regional Council

The new trees add to the existing heritage trees that have been retained and will enhance the shade, comfort and feel of the precinct.

And there's still one more exciting element to come.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said this element will enhance the on-the-street experience for the community and visitors.

"Next month a suite of custom street and garden furniture specially designed for our riverbank will be installed throughout Stage 1A, injecting a bit of fun into the overall design,” Cr Strelow said.

"We have selected a very impressive suite where the street benches, stools, drinking fountains, signage and even the bins are all coordinated in design.”

The furniture, which features a laser cut pattern resembling the dappled shade shape of a fig leaf, will be made of mild steel to withstand harsh elements and the rigours of public usage.

The design will not only make a contemporary statement against our heritage backdrop by day, it will also become a spectacle by night.

"Some benches will glow with LED lighting under the canopy of the mature trees in the oversized garden beds that are already a great feature of our new streetscape,” Cr Strelow said.

"These will be strategically placed in areas to complement our overarching lighting plan for the entire revitalisation.

"Once all the pieces of the project come together, everyone will get a true sense and appreciation of the attention to detail in this project.

"It is unlike anything we have ever had before and that is really very exciting in itself.”

The furniture will be carried through to Denham St and the lower bank.

It is envisaged that eventually the furniture will be installed throughout the remainder of the CBD.