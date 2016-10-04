Council snaps up land for future road development

GROWTH PREDICTED: Council is buying land to secure a corridor for this proposed extension of Alexandra St.

WITH a new shopping centre to open before Christmas and several housing developments planned, there's no doubt Parkhurst is booming.

Rockhampton Regional Council are set for the suburb's growth, with plans to extend Alexandra St to cater for projected population growth.

Infrastructure committee chair Councillor Tony Williams said negotiations for the land needed to build the road began late last year.

Contracts are being drawn up for the land between Alexandra St and Birkbeck Dr, which is owned by the State Government.

Cr Williams said with future developments predicted to have a capacity of up to 2500 houses, it was crucial for council to acquire the land with an eye on the future.

He said the Alexandra St extension would be a "residential corridor into the future for the next 10-15 years and beyond”.

"With any future planning you look at major growth corridors and where they will go and then you look at traffic management,” Cr Williams said.

"It's important that we start to plan now for those future road corridors.”

Council will be responsible for building the road and all associated infrastructure, including stormwater and drainage.

Cr Williams said there was no definite timeline for the extension, with the need for the road dependant on population growth around Parkhurst and CQUniversity.

Projects like Adani could also influence the timing of the extension.

"We need to make sure we've got the corridor secure so when that timing comes on we can either go ahead with it rapidly or we've got it in the bank for the future,” he said.