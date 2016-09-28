Council to help give Rocky CBD buildings a facelift

CBD businesses can apply for grants to improve their buildings.

ROCKHAMPTON'S heritage streetscape is arguably one of the city's biggest assets.

But with the cost of maintaining these buildings mounting as they age, many have started to fall into disrepair.

With a new-look Quay St set to open in coming months, Rockhampton Regional Council have their sights set on making sure the CBD's buildings get some tender loving care with a Façade Improvement Scheme.

A year-long trial of the grant scheme was approved in Tuesday's full council meeting, with $40,000 set aside in the 2016/17 budget for the scheme.

Grants of $3000 or $5000 will be on offer, depending on the shop frontage, with the applicant matching council's contribution.

A report tabled in the meeting showed an Expressions of Interest process was positive, with East St and Quay St businesses showing interest.

The trial area for Rockhampton Regional Council's Façade Improvement Scheme. Contributed

The scheme will target businesses in the area from East and Quay Streets between Fitzroy and William Streets. Works focused on lighting, exterior walls, windows, doors, entranceways, awnings, painting and architectural or artistic features are eligible.

Grants can also be given for works aimed at reinstating lost elements of historical buildings.

Councillors were told the businesses who had expressed interest in the project were mainly looking at general building maintenance.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford asked that grants be dependant on the use of local tradespeople where possible.

She said it was "vital” for council to promote the use of local businesses in tough economic times.

For more information, visit rrc.qlg.gov.au.