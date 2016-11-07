COUNCIL: What's on in Rocky and the Cap Coast

Rocky considers development applications

In a full Rockhampton Regional Council meeting tomorrow, several development applications will be considered, including those relating to a transport depot, function facility and a shop.

Signage strategy on the agenda

Rockhampton councillors will consider the region's signage and wayfinding strategy, with a report prepared by officers to be presented at the meeting.

CEO review, legal matters discussed in closed session

In a closed session of Rockhampton Regional Council, legal matters will be discussed along with an Economic Development Queensland joint venture and a performance review of CEO Evan Pardon.

Implementation of Storm Tide Study on Cap Coast

Livingstone Shire Council is tomorrow expected to discuss the implementation of the Capricorn Coast Storm Tide Study, which will come into effect with the council's updated planning scheme, set to be formally adopted in the second quarter of 2017.

Playground shade standards needed

Councillor Adam Belot is expected to present a notice of motion during Livingstone Shire Council's meeting recommending a framework is developed which establishes the standards and level of service for shade structures on existing a future playgrounds in the region.

Request to replace destroyed bus shelter

Councillor Glenda Mather will request Livingstone Shire Council construct a new bus shelter on the Bruce Hwy, adjacent to Vass Rd, Etna Creek to replace on destroyed by Cyclone Marcia.