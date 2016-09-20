Councillors divided over aged care facility fee cut

COUNCILLORS have been split by a request from a not-for-profit organisation to reduce infrastructure charges on a building extension by 75%.

Benevolent Aged Care was earlier this year given conditional approval for a major three-storey extension to its site on the corner of West St and Cambridge St.

The project will include demolition of an existing 20-bed building and two dwelling houses.

A three-storey building will replace these structures, providing an extra 36 places for people with high care, palliative and terminal care needs.

According to a report tabled at today's planning and regulatory committee meeting, infrastructure charges for the project total $229,251, with an additional $3178 application lodgement fee.

Under Rockhampton Regional Council's development incentives policy, due to expire in a few months, the project is eligible for a 50% reduction in infrastructure charges and a refund on the lodgement fee as well as the water meter and service connection fees.

However, the organisation requested council approve a 75% reduction in the infrastructure charges which would see them pay $57,312.75.

An extra 20 health care jobs are expected to be created by the extension, which is estimated to increase the organisation's turnover by $1 million in the year after completition.

The report concluded the development was a "welcome boost" to the region's economy, despite concern about the use of Brisbane-based builders.

"While many of the consultants are not based in Rockhampton, the project will result in some welcome building activity in the region and use of material bought from regional businesses," it stated.

Councillor Drew Wickerson noted his disappointment a local building firm was not used, despite the good work of the organisation.

Councillors Neil Fisher and Cherie Rutherford recorded their vote against the 75% discount, which was passed with Councillor Ellen Smith's casting vote as chair of the meeting.

A final decision on the discount amount will be made in net week's council meeting.