Councils slammed by Audit Office, but Rocky comes out okay

AFTER the Queensland Audit Office slammed local governments across Queensland in its Long-Term Sustainability report, Rockhampton Regional Council has come out relatively unscathed.

RRC was ahead of other councils in the recommendations from the QAO, but the report spoke very critically of councils across the state.

Of the 77 councils in Queensland, the report showed 39 were forecasting deficits in 2015-16, with 24 of those forecasting deficits for the next 10 years.

RCC this year reports debt of $154,032,120 with a cash balance of $106,538,004.

Cr Strelow said all financial indicators met the guidelines and were even improving in the majority.

"Importantly none are deteriorating," she said.

The QAO results show RRC's average operating surplus ratio was 4.38% on an improving trend and had an average asset sustainability ratio of almost 94%, which was not predicted to change in the next decade.

To compare, Cairns Regional Council had an operating surplus ration of 0.19% and an average asset sustainability ratio of 79.4%

In the report, the office also raised issue with half of Queensland councils spending more than they earned every year.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said it was a constant task to find the "right balance" in managing the council's $2.4 billion worth of long life assets, including roads, water treatment, sewerage plants, runway, art collections and bridges.

Cr Strelow said each budget was about juggling renewal and the demands of new stimulus projects.

"The Riverbank Revitalisation project, for example, will have a hugely positive impact on the community and business centre," she said.

"Our asset values continue to increase with price increases and our financial forecast takes these increases into account, together with population growth."

Cr Strelow said the report was important and hoped it would receive attention from the State Government when making funding decisions on assistance with key infrastructure.

"At present, subsidies are rarely available to assist council with replacement works," she said.

"This means that councils like ours, that try to keep up with renewal works as a first priority, are disadvantaged in the grant programs."