Country singer goes regional

Madeline McDonald
| 29th Sep 2016 11:00 AM
LIVE JAM: Michelle Plozza will play at Clermont on October 7.
LIVE JAM: Michelle Plozza will play at Clermont on October 7.

MICHELLE Plozza was raised listening to country music.

As a kid she competed in country music festivals all over Queensland, including Clermont's very own county music festival back in the day when it was running.

And next weekend she'll return to the stage in Clermont as part of her regional 2016 tour.

The international award winner has just finished her June/July tour.

Michelle teamed up with fellow country music singer, Townsville songwriter Tammy Moxon for a dual acoustic tour throughout Queensland and northern New South Wales.

But the ride doesn't stop there for Michelle who is now back on a solo tour through regional Queensland.

Michelle, who graduated from the CMAA Academy of Country Music in 2014, is touring to perform her debut EP Colour Me Happy which was recorded in 2014.

"The song Colour Me Happy actually made it into Top 40 country tracks on the radio earlier this year which was really exciting,” she said.

"It covers a range of topics from drug and alcohol abuse to divorce so it's real stories for me that I write.

"I think that's why people connect with the song on a deeper level because they can relate to the experiences I'm singing about.

"That's what I love the most about touring and singing country music, I just love the people.”

"I've got three singles playing on the radio at the moment which is great.

"And I recorded my second EP in August so hopefully I'll be on the road again next year with that one.”

In 2015 Michelle was a finalist in the Rising Female Star at the Southern Stars Independent Country Music Awards held in Mildura.

Michelle said she was keen to travel to the regional places in Queensland to share the country music love.

"I find the people in regional places to be very welcoming and you don't necessarily get that when you play in metropolitan areas,” Michelle said.

"That is why I love performing in regional towns,” she added.

"I've been travelling for four years now and I wanted to travel to places that may not get as much of the live entertainment experience that we do in the big cities so I wanted to make sure they didn't miss out.”

