Country stars play Byfield

Country music singer Amber Lawrence will also stop by on June 23.

SET amongst the lush rainforest and green scenery, Rainforest Ranch has hosted many well-known country musicians over the last few years.

But their 2017 calendar is looking even bigger than any other.

Kicking off the year with well-known Central Queensland performer Kalesti Butler next weekend, who will be stopping over on her way to releasing her second album Airborne, at the Tamworth Country Music in January.

Kalesti, a graduate of the CMAA Academy of Country Music has won many awards since making her stage debut at the age of three at the Charters Towers Country Music Festival.

Kalesti was born and raised on a cattle station in Queensland's Gulf of Carpentaria and has been working on the land and singing about it as long as she can remember.

Come Saturday, March 18, the Ranch will host a 12-hour country music festival dubbed 12-12 Country.

The festival will feature artist Seleen McAlister and her band to headline the event, supported by Liam Brew, plus a host of support acts who will provide continuous entertainment.

Seleen is one of the five finalists in the prestigious Female Vocalist of the Year Golden Guitar Award.

Seleen has already picked up the Southern Star Award for independent Female Artist of the year 2016, while Liam is a past winner of Starmaker.

Sweet vocalists Amber Lawrence and Catherine Britt will bring their Love and Lies Tour to the venue on Friday, June 23.

Amber is a Golden Guitar winner 2015 Female Artist of the Year and one of the five finalists for this year's award.

Catherine released her debut EP at the age of 14 and afterwards spent six years in Nashville.

She is a four-time Golden Guitar Winner, Female Vocalist of The Year 2009, 2013 and 2016 and Single of the Year 2012.

Opening the Love and Lies Tour will be special guest Fanny Lumsden who Rolling Stone Magazine recently described as a "breath of fresh country sir.”

Owners of Rainforest Ranch Warren and Jean O'Leary said they were in the process of arranging to bring many other big name performers to the Ranch.

"We are hoping to announce a date soon for Drew McAlister and are negotiating with other great acts,” Warren said.

"Community support will ensure we can continue to bring performers of this quality to the region. Our venue has been described by artists as perfect for Country Music. We are also planning to have some special guests at our 'Goodtime Sunday Sessions'.”

Tickets are already on sale for both 12-12 Country festival and The Love and Lies Tour. Event details and tickets are available at rainforestranch.com.au