Couple celebrates 60 years

NEVILLE and Ethel Wigginton of Frenchville recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary with family.

The couple first met on the tennis court in Denison Street, Rockhampton.

After a two year courtship, they were married by Reverend Cassells at the Hartley Memorial Methodist Church, Archer Street, Rockhampton on August 18, 1956.

After honeymooning in the Mackay region they settled in their new home at Frenchville which had been completed prior to their wedding with their respective fathers supplying and cutting the stumps for the home and rainwater tanks.

Neville started work as a message boy with Rockhampton's first cash and carry store (RCC) in East Street.

He then moved on to Oxford Press in Denham Street as a sales assistant before spending 17 years up to his retirement as a groundsman at Frenchville State School. Ethel worked as a tailoress for several years before being employed as a school cleaner at Frenchville State School for 25 years.

Ethel's special sewing talent came in handy when their daughters were growing up and then for costumes for the grandchildren in later years.

Mr & Mrs Wigginton have four daughters, Kay, Julie, Ellen and Annette.

They have seven grandchildren - four girls (Amber, Samantha, Anelia and Danica) and three boys (Phillip, Adam and Alex) whom they are very proud of.

Neville and Ethel have had shared common interests such as tennis, gardening and dancing throughout their married life. "We have always loved our tennis and when the girls arrived we continued to play tennis as a family,” Mr Wigginton said.

They were firm believers that the family that plays together stays together.