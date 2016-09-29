Court decision 'unfortunate'

ENVIRONMENTAL groups have reacted to news a court case against Gina Rinehart's proposed Alpha coal mine has been dismissed.

Coast and Country objected to the grant of a mining lease and environmental authority for the miner GVK Hancock's project which would produce 30 million tonnes of coal per annum.

The Queensland Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed environmental group's claim that the Queensland Land Court had made the wrong decision by not considering the carbon emissions that burning coal from Alpha would produce.

Coast and Country first challenged the Land Court's decision in the Supreme Court and then took it to the Court of Appeal.

Coast and Country spokesman Derec Davies said the decision was unfortunate.

"It only services to highlight the flaws and limitations of Queensland's laws which are obviously too flimsy to protect our environment and future generations from dangerous global warming,” he said.

"We opposed the approval of this mega-mine because it will contribute to dangerous global warming.”

Capricorn Conservation Council coordinator Michael McCabe said the burning of the coal from the Alpha mine would produce around 2.3 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas (carbon dioxide) over the next 30 years.

"This would represent approximately four years of Australia's current total annual emissions of carbon dioxide,” he said.

Mr McCabe said it was difficult to imagine the economic viability of such remote coal deposits while Bowen Basin's higher grade (metallurgical and thermal) coal mines, much closer to ports and with existing rail, road, water and residential infrastructure are either in 'care and maintenance' or operating with tight margins.

He said GVK Hancock was just one of five major coal proposals in the Galilee Basin which lies beneath the regional ecosystem known as Desert Uplands (west of the Brigalow belt and east of the Great Dividing Range).

"The Belyando River which flows northwards to the Burdekin River is largely ephemeral most years and there is very limited underground water,” Mr McCabe said.

He said it was essential for town and rural supply as well as groundwater dependant ecosystems and wetlands, as well as part of the recharge aquifer for the Great Artesian Basin.