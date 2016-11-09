Court hears man abused 10-year-old step-daughter

12PM: The trial of a man accused of inappropriately touching his step-daughter has started in the Rockhampton District Court.

The 35-year-old man pleaded not guilty to one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16 years.

The jury heard from Crown Prosecutor Ryder Reid before court was adjourned for a short time, with witnesses to be called this afternoon.

In his opening address, Mr Reid said it was alleged the man had entered his step-daughter's room when she was 10 and touched her vagina.

The complainant is now 18 years old.

Mr Reid said the jury would hear evidence the man had also watched the complainant shower several times and, on another occasion, exposed himself to the complainant.

The trial continues this afternoon.