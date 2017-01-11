Court reinstates two 'unlawfully sacked' CQ miners

A QUEENSLAND Senator has welcomed the Federal Court's interim decision to reinstate two Central Queensland miners who were "unlawfully sacked" by mining giant Anglo American.

ALP Senator Murray Watt said these were two of 47 retrenchments made while workers took lawful industrial action over a new enterprise agreement at Anglo's German Creek mine at Middlemount, west of Rockhampton.

Mr Watt said in ordering that the workers be reinstated, Justice Anna Katzmann ruled that there was a strong case that their dismissals were unlawful.

"Justice Katzmann decided that the company's process for assessing the workers for potential retrenchment was potentially "not bona fide", pointing to the workers' role as union delegates and their involvement in lawful industrial action," Mr Watt said.

"Importantly, the judge also noted that the replacement of permanent workers by labour hire or contractors brought into question the company's claim that the retrenchments were genuine.

"This is an encouraging result for the affected families, and gives them some relief over the holiday period.

"It's also a great result for Central Queensland, which is suffering from a lack of secure, permanent employment.

"The ruling sends a message to all CQ employers that they can't get away with sacking permanent workers and replacing them with cheaper labour hire, contractors and casuals.

"Labor is standing strong against the practices of dodgy employers that do away with permanent employees in favour of casual workers just to save a buck."

Anglo American were contacted, but they declined to comment.