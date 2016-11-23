Coveted Rocky properties 'hustle' under the hammer

SOLD: The happy buyers of 66 Wandal Rd, with Pat O'Driscoll agents Robyn Bentley and Alex Dunnett after the property went under the hammer Saturday.

A FAMILY returning from a decade in Japan, buyers in west Africa and oversees Australian citizens are among Robyn Bentley's 2016 clientele.

The O'Driscolls Real Estate sales consultant said as the year winds up, she has noticed "a lot of hustle” in the local market of late.

A sign of confidence in the region struck this weekend, with the agent selling one of four homes up for auction; two of which sold in Rockhampton's coveted suburbs.

Number 66 Wandal Rd, Wandal received plenty of buyer interest, but a Gladstone investor secured the property which Robyn said left others "kicking themselves” for having missed out.

"The property on Wandal Rd had potential for further development with two-street frontage, the home had potential to renovate for the short term and certainly that option there to sub-divide the block or build units on; it did attract several buyers,” she said.

She said between the mum-and-dad type investors, the keen renovators and the out-of-town buyers, a Gladstone resident realised the potential and made their first investment in the Rockhampton market.

While Robyn did not wish to disclose the sale price, a property recently sold on the same street for $165,000.

"I spoke with the losing bidder today and he said 'I can't believe I didn't pay a bit more, I will probably spend the next 12 months trying to find something else',” Robyn said.

With 56 Agnes St, The Range selling for $442,000 that same day, O'Driscolls experienced a 50% conversion rate for auction sales placing them 4% above Queensland's average.

Robyn explained O'Driscolls were selective in the properties they decided to auction, with the majority of family-style homes sold via the regular "for sale”, private treaty process.

"The property on Agnes St was a premium location property with loads of potential to renovate,” Robyn explained of the home, which overlooks Paradise Lagoons.

Looking at the bigger picture, Robyn said while others were gearing up for the Christmas break, O'Driscolls were bracing for one of the busiest times of year.

"There's a lot of hustle in the market at the moment,” she said.

"There's quite a few properties coming on the market, and good quality, and there's certainly good, strong interest; open homes every week are attracting genuine buyers looking for a home.”

She said she expects families will start to relocate back to the area over the Christmas holidays.