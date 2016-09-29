CQ bushwalker airlifted after serious fall

A Critical Care Paramedic and Rescue Crewman Officer were winched to a patient at Mt Larcom.

A BUSHWALKING expedition took a devastating turn for a 59-year-old woman yesterday afternoon.

Just before 2pm, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service's Rescue 300 was called to airlift the woman from Mt Larcom after she sustained serious injuries after falling while bushwalking at Mt Larcom.

A Critical Care Paramedic and Rescue Crewman Officer were winched to the woman to provide medical care for suspected pelvic and knee injuries.

The woman was stabilised on scene and transported off the mountain via ground resources.

Rescue 300 landed in a nearby field and later transported the woman back to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.