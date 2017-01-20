CQ Butcher pleased to meat locals

Parkhurst Quality Meats (from left) Regan and Kathy Brook with their children Heidi and Penny.

SIZZLING sausages and voodoo bacon will be lively dancing on the hotplate of Parkhurst Quality Meats tomorrow to celebrate their official opening.

Owner and butcher Reg Brook is looking forward to welcoming Central Queenslanders to his new shop in the Parkhurst Town Centre.

Passionate about his career in butchery, Reg said his shop planned to focus on a greater 'ready-to-cook' range than the average butcher.

He understands the importance of creating wholesome meals for busy families in the region.

"At the moment I am trying to get an idea of what my customers want and build on those flavours," he said.

"We all live very busy lives, so it makes sense to cater for the customer in the best ways we know how."

As a family owned and operated business, Reg and his family felt strongly about supporting locally owned businesses to help the region thrive.

"It's always a wise decision to support independent locally owned businesses - the money stays in our local economy," Reg explained.

"We offer quality products that I'm proud of and I look forward to customer feedback to get an idea of what is delicious and what growing families are looking for.

"We aim to source products that are not as easily available in the Rockhampton Region such as premade paleo bone broths and Devine organic cheeses.

"Our new range of Voodoo bacon is something I am most looking forward to seeing the reactions from locals tomorrow.

"This bacon is organic, preservative free and nitrate free."

Conveniently located in the Parkhurst Town Centre, Parkhurst Quality Meats will be open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm.