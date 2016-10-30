CQ Fair Day celebrates equality

EQUALITY: Vollie LaVont, Connor Groves, Wanda Dparke, Christos Aristidou, Gemma Mann and Kelly Drake with her pooch at the CQ Fair Day.

THE CQ Fair Day was held in Victoria Park over the weekend which saw locals turn out to show their support for the LGBT community in the region and celebrate diversity.

Special guests Drag Queens Wanda Dparke and Vollie LaVont made the trip up from Brisbane to MC the event and Brisbane charter Dykes on Bikes also made the trip to the Beef Capital to show their support.

CQ Fair Day organiser and volunteer Allan Flood said CQ Fair Day started back in 2011.

"The first event was back in 2011 and it was actually created in response to an article that same year labelling Rockhampton as the homophobic capital of Australia,” he said.

"We never thought Rocky was the homophobic capital and we thought it was really unfair on the community to have that label so that's how this event sort of came about.

"Traditionally the event is normally held at CQUniversity but this year we wanted it to be pet friendly, so Victoria Park was the perfect place to set up the stalls and we had the local fire fighters bring the fire trucks, it was great.

"It does seem that each event is getting bigger, but it is difficult to get the community on board. We're always very well supported by Relationships Australia, some local businesses and the local council, which is great.”

CQ Fair Day volunteer Gemma Mann said the local volunteers planned the event every second year.

"The more we build it up the more people should know about us and be involved,” she said.

"It's fabulous here in Rockhampton, I find it's a very accepting place and to have a day like this where people can come out and just be themselves, it's a really positive thing to see. It's changing with workplaces and culture and it's becoming more accepting.

"The aim of these events is just to show that we're just like every-day people and to value diversity.”