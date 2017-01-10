CQ farmer says free range egg craze is hurting her business

CAGEY TOPIC: Nadine talks caged eggs and the sudden new shift to free range

NADINE Goody's family has been in the egg business for 57 years and insist the caged system is the most effective and safe.

However it seems there may be an egg war in the making with consumers leaning towards free range and barn-raised options.

Today caged eggs represent 49% of the market, compared to the 70% of the market they represented eight years ago.

The demand for free range is on the rise in Australia with those eggs making up 40% of sales.

Having started their caged egg operation in 1963 with 1500 birds, Mount Morgan resident Nadine said she had seen the many benefits of a caged operation compared to free range and barn-raised.

"We decided to go all caged eggs mainly because it's a cleaner product and a cheaper product to start with for the customers,” she said.

"There's less mortality rate then a free range or other production system and there's less stress on the hens.

"The birds are protected from most diseases (there's zero medication used in our birds) and predators which is something that can be around.”

According to Nadine, Smalls Trading Co. is one of the few egg farms which rely solely on their income from poultry and eggs whereas "a lot of other farmers have other means of income”.

"If we had to close down, which is something that could happen in the near future, there'd be 16 families we employ here that would be unemployed,” she said.

"So it puts a big dampener on the district.”

Nadine said there was a misconception surrounding the caged egg industry and it was important for customers and the public to understand how local operations were run.

"It's our living so we're not going to be cruel. Our birds like their life, everything is under RSPCA standards, all of our eggs are quality assured,” she said.

"The chooks are fed a special diet. It's all natural additives and the colouring of the yolk is just capsicum and marigold flowers which are natural ingredients.

"We are quite happy,” she said.

"The hens are happy and when you walk into the sheds the hens are singing.”

Nadine said she was more than happy to have all systems (free range and barn-raised) in the country but wanted people to be able to have a choice.

Australian Egg Corporation managing director Rowan McMonnies said while retail free range and cage sales had been increasing recently, there had also been an increase in the percentage of retail free range egg sales compared to cage egg sales.

"When it comes to the debate on which farming system is best for the hens, each has distinct advantages and disadvantages.

"Recent science has shown that when it comes to hen welfare, good farm management is probably the most important factor determining how well hens are looked after in any egg farming system.

"Most Australian egg farmers work hard for their hens,” he said.

"There is a review of the Model Code of Practice for the Welfare of Animals - Domestic Poultry (fourth eEdition) currently underway.

"The outcome of this review will mean new poultry welfare regulations and guidelines across the country.

"Governments of Australia have also decided to legislate a definition of free range egg farming which will limit outdoor hen stocking densities to Queensland's current maximum of one hen per square metre (10,000 hens per hectare), with stocking densities to be listed on cartons and that hens must have meaningful access to the outdoors.”

Mr McMonnies said the new definition would provide certainty to consumers and farmers alike.