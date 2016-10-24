CQ, fight just like Frankie

Jess Davis is holding a Zumba/ Body Jungle event where everyone can come and dress up as superheros while they do it. All money goes towards Frankies fight against Leukaemia

FOR Jess Davis, Frankie Beresford's fight with acute myeloid leukaemia has hit close to home.

The owner of Jazzin Fitness, who also recently became a qualified personal trainer, runs a charity event every year, usually raising money for the Cancer Council.

But this year is different with all funds from the event going towards Frankie's fight.

Not yet 3 years old, little Francesca has been diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukaemia called Acute Myeloid Luekemea (AML) Trinette Stevens

"Each year I run a charity event just to give back to the community that I get so much from,” Jess said.

"I normally do a charity event for cancer but then being on Facebook and seeing all the events for Frankie I decided to do the event for her.

"It's an hour fun fitness class; you can come dressed up as a super hero because the theme is fight like Frankie so come dressed up if you can and then we're just going to sweat it out.”

Frankie began her fight on February 21 this year and has so far faced a number of ordeals, including a spinal tap, bone marrow biopsy and has commenced round one of four chemotherapy treatments.

The local girl's fight with cancer hit close to home for Jess, which led to her organising the charity event.

"Being that she is three she is very close to the age of my nephew; it hit close to home and it was a bit scary,” Jess said.

"Just reading all of her stories and following her updates, it really hit home and I just wanted to do something for her.

"When I mentioned it to everyone, they said yes let's do it and they got a bit more behind me than normal.”

Jess said even though her family and friends always get behind her, this time was different than before with the personal trainer receiving overwhelming support for the event.

"I thought let's just do it,” she said.

"It's a little bit more of a personal cause I think. Even though you donate to the Cancer Council, it goes to a wider community, but this way we can see where our money is going to; it's helping someone in particular.”

