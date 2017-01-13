35°
Community

CQ FISHING FOCUS: Rain flushes creeks sending mudcrabs into deep water

13th Jan 2017 1:19 PM
Half a pilly does the trick for Mark Thompson at the Keppels producing this fine trout
Half a pilly does the trick for Mark Thompson at the Keppels producing this fine trout

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS a rule many of the estuaries slow down over the hottest period and mudcrabs take centre stage.

The constant rain episodes have flushed the creeks and the majority of crabs have moved into the deeper areas in the creeks and the river.

A fair number of pots assumed stolen wind up down near the mouth because they have too short a rope.

Graham Edmunds with a nice pair of local reds.
Graham Edmunds with a nice pair of local reds.

Whiting, flathead, bream, salmon, black jew and cod are all about in some numbers and can provide a decent feed if you are a bit persistent.

Many of these species tend to feed mostly at the regular meal times of dawn and dusk, while the big jewies are better at night. On saying that several notable captures recently have been black jew around 13-15kg during the day at Port Alma in the deeper holes. Inconsistency has been the norm for grunter in the last month around the area.

Corio Bay/Waterpark Creek, Coorooman Creek, Connors Creek have the odd fish. They have been in short supply and only one or two fish have been taken instead of the usual decent feed. This full moon phase appears to be the better option at present and hopefully they come on the chew

The reef fishes although not as busy as previous months are still worth a shot if the conditions are favourable.

Plenty of reports came in from north, south and wide so far this month mainly mentioning the same stuff. Sweeties, coral trout and the redfishes have scored the points.

Places with any sort of rubble patches or solid reef areas in the deeper water right out to the shoals are doing the best. Red emperor and redjew (small or large mouth nannygai and scarlet sea perch) are at many locations across fern country and distance travelled is relevant to average size.

The wider the spot the bigger the fish of late and we can't complain when we are getting reds upwards of 10kg regularly.

Fresh caught bait fish or prawns are hard to beat for nearly any fish anywhere. The trick is to keep them alive and in good shape for a whole session.

All the local tackle shops have pumps, aerators and gear to make livies last as long as possible.

The other contributing factor that knocks live bait about is the temperature.

If the temp of the water raises you can kiss the bait goodbye, so shade and insulation is a must. When using herrings, either greenbacks or yorkies it pays to rinse them well to get rid of the loose floating scales that block the gills and kills all of the fish in the live bait tank. Another tip is to buy a small aquarium net (make sure it is big enough for the size livies you want to use) from your local pet store to get the baits out with as little stress and handling as needed.

Thanks to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, The Secret Spot and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  fishing scotty lynch

Another new CEO for Central Queensland health

Another new CEO for Central Queensland health

There has been a revolving door of CEOs the past decade - will Steve break the trend?

Steve Dickson reveals trigger for One Nation defection

Member for Buderim Steve Dickson and One Nation's Pauline Hanson.

One Nation leader says she wants to give regional Queensland a voice

MY HARLEY HORROR: Why Rocky rider ditched prized bike before cops arrived

Ben Hall crashed his motorbike on the corner of Pennycuick St and Denham St, West Rockhampton after he'd been drinking.

When officers found the abandoned Harley, its owner was long gone

EXCLUSIVE: New furniture store set to open doors despite 2016 closures

A new furniture store is set to open its doors in Rockhampton this year.

The company has put the call out for staff for its new location

Local Partners

EXCLUSIVE: New furniture store set to open doors despite 2016 closures

The company has put the call out for staff for its new location

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

MY HARLEY HORROR: Why Rocky rider ditched prized bike before cops arrived

Ben Hall crashed his motorbike on the corner of Pennycuick St and Denham St, West Rockhampton after he'd been drinking.

When officers found the abandoned Harley, its owner was long gone

Five things to do to keep the kids entertained tomorrow

NATURE TIME: Visit the otters at Rockhampton Zoo this school holidays.

There's plenty to keep the kids busy in Rockhampton and Yeppoon

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Huge interest in Home and Away stars coming to Rockhampton

CELEBRATING ABILITIES: Raechelle Banno and Scott Lee at the Ability Ball held at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

TV identities to visit the region for a good cause

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

HE’S only 20 but Jesse Purcell is already well on his way to establishing a successful career in film and photography.

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Spark your passion for dance at open day this weekend

LET'S DANCE: Katherine's Academy of Dance junior contemporary students (from left) Piper Nielsen, Lauren Nelson, Caydence Cousins, Keeley Scoffin, Sarah Fuller, Tahlia Nelson, Sophie Lewis, Tahlea Miners-Gilbert and Alexis Scoffin.

Adults and children invited to explore their love of dancing.

Young guitarist Lachlan loves to solo like Slash

Lachlan Plant (14) with his new guitar.

Young muso's guitar talents impress audiences

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $319,000

For your own peace and easy maintenance consider this modern 4 bedroom low set brick home. Situated on a 630m2 block overlooking green pastures with no neighbours...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

$265,000. EXCITING! DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DUPLEX!

189 Tomkys Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 2 2 $265,000

This impressive lowset brick duplex on 1 title, ticks all of the boxes. Viable opportunity for the astute invester. Perfect for the Owner occupier. Live in one &...

$217,500. IDEAL FOR THE SINGLETON. PROFFESSIONAL. RETIREE’S. THE TIME POOR.

2,3,5 & 6/15 Card Street, Berserker 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $217,500

Brand new and located on the north side of Rockhampton, only a five minute drive to the CBD. These 2 bedroom villa’s are centrally located, with public transport...

Family Home in Perfect Location

7 Fields Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 Offers over...

This high set home is a must see if you are on the look out for space, convenience and easy maintenance. Featuring three bedrooms, brand new separate bathroom and...

A Crown Jewel in Forest Park Estate

10 Stringybark / 23 Mistletoe Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701 ...

House 4 2 2 $525,000

This immaculate, modern family home is the retreat you have been looking for. Enjoy beautiful finishes, spacious functional design and a great position. Features...

TIDY HOME ON 850M2 = POTENTIAL

68 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $195,000...

GREAT investment or First home with new carpet, open plan living and dining, low maintenance just ready for YOU to move in. - 850m2 block with two side accesses...

Fantastic Dual Living Up and Downstairs PLUS 2 Bay Shed - In Frenchville - $395,000

360 Duthie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $395,000

What a brilliant 2 storey, fully a/c, family home, right in the heart of the Frenchville School Prescinct area. This amazing property offers fabulous dual living...

I HAVE A BORE! I HAVE EVERYTHING U NEED! $230,000

62 Donovan Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 3 $230,000

This property is exciting, it is extremely affordable, it has everything that you need and it has its own bore. Built in a well-established, popular street in...

Magnificent Family Home!

23 Rosewood Street, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 4 Offers over...

You must view this property to see why it is such great value, positioned on a large (869m2) corner block with approximately 310m2 under roof. • Four spacious...

What we want in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!