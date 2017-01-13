CQ FISHING FOCUS: Rain flushes creeks sending mudcrabs into deep water

Half a pilly does the trick for Mark Thompson at the Keppels producing this fine trout

AS a rule many of the estuaries slow down over the hottest period and mudcrabs take centre stage.

The constant rain episodes have flushed the creeks and the majority of crabs have moved into the deeper areas in the creeks and the river.

A fair number of pots assumed stolen wind up down near the mouth because they have too short a rope.

Graham Edmunds with a nice pair of local reds.

Whiting, flathead, bream, salmon, black jew and cod are all about in some numbers and can provide a decent feed if you are a bit persistent.

Many of these species tend to feed mostly at the regular meal times of dawn and dusk, while the big jewies are better at night. On saying that several notable captures recently have been black jew around 13-15kg during the day at Port Alma in the deeper holes. Inconsistency has been the norm for grunter in the last month around the area.

Corio Bay/Waterpark Creek, Coorooman Creek, Connors Creek have the odd fish. They have been in short supply and only one or two fish have been taken instead of the usual decent feed. This full moon phase appears to be the better option at present and hopefully they come on the chew

The reef fishes although not as busy as previous months are still worth a shot if the conditions are favourable.

Plenty of reports came in from north, south and wide so far this month mainly mentioning the same stuff. Sweeties, coral trout and the redfishes have scored the points.

Places with any sort of rubble patches or solid reef areas in the deeper water right out to the shoals are doing the best. Red emperor and redjew (small or large mouth nannygai and scarlet sea perch) are at many locations across fern country and distance travelled is relevant to average size.

The wider the spot the bigger the fish of late and we can't complain when we are getting reds upwards of 10kg regularly.

Fresh caught bait fish or prawns are hard to beat for nearly any fish anywhere. The trick is to keep them alive and in good shape for a whole session.

All the local tackle shops have pumps, aerators and gear to make livies last as long as possible.

The other contributing factor that knocks live bait about is the temperature.

If the temp of the water raises you can kiss the bait goodbye, so shade and insulation is a must. When using herrings, either greenbacks or yorkies it pays to rinse them well to get rid of the loose floating scales that block the gills and kills all of the fish in the live bait tank. Another tip is to buy a small aquarium net (make sure it is big enough for the size livies you want to use) from your local pet store to get the baits out with as little stress and handling as needed.

Thanks to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, The Secret Spot and Cooee Bay Marine, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next $50 voucher draw.