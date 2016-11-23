CQ helicopter pilot remains in hospital after fatal crash

A supplied image obtained from facebook on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2016 of Queensland police ground crew being winched into bushland during a search, Mount Carbine, Queensland. A man's body has been found in the wreckage of a helicopter which crashed yesterday in the Daintree Rainforest, far north Queensland. (AAP Image/Rescue 510 Cairns)

A MARLBOROUGH helicopter pilot is in a stable condition in the Cairns Hospital following a fatal crash on Friday.

The 43-year-old man and his passenger Mitch Kreutzer, aged 25, were flying over the dense Daintree Rainforest in far north Queensland when the R44 helicopter crashed about 1.30pm.

The pilot was found conscious near the aircraft wreckage around 2.30pm at the site 32km northeast of Mt Carbine, and was flown to the Cairns Hospital in a critical condition, suffering extensive injuries.

A Cairns Hospital spokeswoman was today unable to confirm the nature of the man's injuries, or which department he was in.

Passenger Mitch Kreutzer was tragically killed, and his body was found Saturday under debris and wreckage.

He had been contracted to Queensland Parks and Wildlife at the time, and was conducting maintenance work at remote area facilities on Cape York.

Tributes from friends and family have since flowed in for the Kewarra Beach plumber.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are working with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) and Civil Aviation Safety Authority to prepare a report for the Northern Coroner.

The ATSB will review aircraft and pilot documentation, including maintenance records, as well as weather conditions affecting the flight as part of its investigation.