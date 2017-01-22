CQ hosts Australia's only 2 recently committed coal projects

ONLY two out of 37 planned coal projects throughout the country moved to the final approvals stages in the past year, but both those mines sit in Central Queensland.

The backlog in projects, as companies opt to delay investment projects due to a downturn in market conditions, has Australia's chief economist Mark Cully forecasting a "more subdued” resources and energy sector moving forward.

But not only does Central Queensland host the only two recently committed coal projects, it sits beside a cluster of high-value planned projects, prompting many to predict it will escape the flow-on effects of any resource sector slow-down.

As Resource Industry Network director Mick Crowe explained, "the subdued resource sector is more of a national problem than a regional problem...".

"Look at the position we are in in January 2017 compared to January 2016," he said.

"We've got Adani, Byerwen, Baralaba all in the pipeline. It's all good stuff."

QCoals's Byerwen project --- one of the two to move through to committed stage in 2016 --- has been tipped to create 545 jobs once operational.

The Baralaba Coal Company also plans to create up to 400 jobs once it commences operations in June.

Benefits are also expected to flow back to the region through smaller plans, like increasing production at existing mines.

Anglo American's Grosvenor underground project --- the other to move through to committed stage in 2016 --- is a minor development and would not lead to any new jobs, despite Mr Cully's optimism in the report.

Rather, it would lead to more tonnes of coal being mined as efficiency improvements lead to increased productivity.

Improving productivity appears to also be the strategy of BHP Billiton, owner of eight Bowen Basin mines, moving forward,

In a speech at the company's annual general meeting last year, chief executive officer Andrew Mackenzie said it had "a clear road map for value creation based exclusively on opportunities that currently exist within the portfolio”.

"There are opportunities for more productivity, the addition of low-cost capacity...,” he said.

It is now believed BMA is working on a project that, if approved, could see a conveyor built between Peak Downs and Caval Ridge mines to make use of latent capacity at the Caval Ridge coal handling and preparation plant.

Principal at Adept Economics Gene Tunny believes this would "absolutely” lead to flow-on benefits to the region.

Mr Tunny explained that in any coal mine there was an optimal level of extraction, found through balancing the cost of mining with the value of the resource. As coal prices increased from last year, he said it may now be worth mines ramping up production, costing it more in wages and maintenance.

Mr Cully had also noted the proposed Eagle Downs mine near Moranbah as a key investment project in the future, but the report made no mention of the fact it had been placed into care and maintenance.

The mine's owner Aquila Resources was granted the mining lease in 2011, and in 2013 it was tipped to create 500 jobs by 2016.

A spokesperson for the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science said the methodology for the Chief Economist's report would continue to count the project in the investment pipeline until the company announced it would not go ahead.

"Although that mine's status is 'on care and maintenance', the company hasn't closed it or permanently ceased construction," the spokesperson said.

"The definitive feasibility study was ongoing during 2016, and the company remains committed to the project - though they are looking for savings."

Aquila Resources did not wish to comment.