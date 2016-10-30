30°
News

CQ locals join ReefBlitz project

30th Oct 2016 8:00 AM
ReefBlitz participants working at the event on Great Keppel Island on Saturday where 50 volunteers tackled marine debris on three of the beaches.
ReefBlitz participants working at the event on Great Keppel Island on Saturday where 50 volunteers tackled marine debris on three of the beaches. Malcolm Wells

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN an event that saw 50 people with representatives from numerous community groups including the local branch of the Surfrider Foundation, St Brendan's College, The Rockhampton Grammar School, Lammermoor Native Gardens, GenYadaba, Reef Check and more come together to participate in The Great Barrier Foundation's ReefBlitz.

The ReefBlitz was a month long project that aimed to engage people power to capture the biggest ever snapshot of the Great Barrier Reef health and life powered by citizen science.

Minister for National Parks and the Great Barrier Reef Dr Steven Miles welcomed the expansion of ReefBlitz to cover the whole Great Barrier Reef, from coast to coral, across a month-long program of citizen science activities.

"The Great Barrier Reef has been under extraordinary pressure this year with higher sea temperatures leading to widespread coral bleaching," Dr Miles said.

"Understanding the impact of this on the Reef's health and biodiversity is vital.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Throughout October, ReefBlitz gives people the opportunity to help collect important information about the Reef's current condition, from checking the health of corals, seagrass and mangroves to spotting key marine species such as turtles, manta rays, fish and others.

"The Great Barrier Reef Foundation's ReefBlitz program will contribute vital data that scientists and Reef managers need to help them understand how the Reef is recovering and what needs to be done to help it for the future."

The local event saw participants remove over 175kg of marine debris that included over 12900 individual pieces of which 9900 were plastic. This information will now be loaded onto the Tangaroa Blue's Australian Marine Debris Initiatives (AMDI) database where it will be used to inform source reduction plans that are tailored to a specific area.

"I think it is really great that these things are happening on country and it's a real pleasure to work with likeminded people to achieve these wonderful results,” Traditional owner Uncle Bob Muir said.

"We are so lucky to have such a wonderful community that are really motivated to make a difference when it comes to conservation of our natural environment. ReefBlitz empowers these local people to gather data to become essentially become citizen scientists for a day,” Capricornia Catchments Project Officer Shelly McArdle said.

By gathering and evaluating marine debris data we can build a picture about the source of these items and begin reducing their use or preventing them from entering our oceans in the first place". "Every single piece of marine debris we remove from our beaches represents one less piece that will impact on our coastal and marine ecosystem and wildlife."

Holly Lambert from Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said "Citizen science enables anyone out on the Reef to collect valuable information about Reef health, animals and incidents. The long-term on-the-ground data gathered is vital for understanding Reef health and identifying management actions necessary to protect the reef ecosystem.

President of the Capricorn Branch of the Surfrider Foundation said "l recon more people are interested in volunteering for activities such as this but the key is to transform interest into action and days like this provide that opportunity, enabling people to really contribute to making a change.

It is also of immense value when it comes our local economy to preserve the tourism values of our place and we want to ensure that our beaches and natural areas are looking their best for visitors to the region."

With support from ReefBlitz major partners including the Queensland government, Boeing, Quantas and Orica, with additional support from Queensland Water and Landcarers for our local event, we were able to really make a difference onground by removing the debris and collecting vital data that will inform source reduction plans into the future.

If you would like to know more about this and other similar events in your local area contact Janeen at Capricornia Catchments on 4921 0573, email admin@capcatchments.org.au or alternatively, sign up to be a member by visiting the website: www.capcatchments.org.au.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
CQ locals join ReefBlitz project

CQ locals join ReefBlitz project

Up to 50 locals and representatives from environmental groups banded together to participate in The Great Barrier Foundation's ReefBlitz.

Large grass fire at Barmaryee extinguished

Fire truck generic. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times

THE grass fire has been extinguished by fire crews.

Dirt bike rider rescued after being stranded on salt flats

A 41-year-old dirt bike rider was rescued by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue today after a dirt bike accident at Mulumbin.

THE rescue chopper transported the rider after he crashed at 80km/h.

Keppel Kraken throws serious shade at water park goers

Keppel Kracken shade installation

MORE shade has been installed at the popular waterpark.

Local Partners

CQ locals join ReefBlitz project

Up to 50 locals and representatives from environmental groups banded together to participate in The Great Barrier Foundation's ReefBlitz.

GALLERY: Clermont flood victims remembered

LARGE ATTENDANCE: The Clermont community gathered at Ivan Bettridge Park over the weekend to remember the lives lost in the devastating 1916 Flood.

Clermont community reflects on flood victims of 1916.

Rockhampton's young stars are shining bright

CENTRE STAGE: Ella Kibblewhite-Claus and Luca Mella rehearse their parts of Jemima and Jeremy for RMU's Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. INSET: Don't miss the magic of Chitty at the Pilbeam Theatre.

The city's young performers take centre stage in Chitty

72 HOURS ACROSS THE REGION

OKTOBERFEST: Rachel Driemel, Tori Clayson, Naomi Clayson, Emily Garner and Proll at the Emu Park Oktoberfest last year which is on tomorrow at Bell Park.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

REVIEW: Teamwork makes this dream show truly magical

MAGICAL MUSICAL: Matthew Dennis and Catherine Schwarten star as Caractacus Potts and Truly Scrumptious in RMU's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Don't miss this fantasmagorical musical in the Pilbeam this weekend

Jamie Oliver's plan to banish boring food

Jamie Oliver's plan to banish boring food

TV series inspires celebrity chef to go to university to get a degree in nutrition.

  • TV

  • 30th Oct 2016 7:00 AM

What's on the small screen this week

Sam Neill, Amy Wren and Max Irons star in the TV series Tutankhamun.

THE Block is in its final weeks while Seven debuts new medical doco.

Review: Slipknot's standout performance in Brisbane

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor during their set at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Slipknot, Lamb of God and In Hearts Wake in Brisbane

Bob Dylan finally speaks about his Nobel win

Bob Dylan has finally broken his silence about Nobel win

Hacker who stole celebrity nude photos jailed

Jennifer Lawrence took a strong public stance after her iCloud account was hacked.

Ryan Collins stole photos from numerous famous women.

Benedict Cumberbatch: Home is my safe harbour

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Sherlock actor says his family is his roots

Elsa Pataky fell in love with Chris Hemsworth's voice

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Spanish model married to Aussie actor since 2010

Quiet Location Great First Home!!

39 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Situated only 100m from the Rockhampton Golf Course this family home is very affordable and priced to SELL. Enjoy a beautiful walk to the Botanical Gardens you...

A Stunning 10 Hectare Property in Alton Downs

32 Colliver Road, Alton Downs 4702

Residential Land Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet ... $269,000

Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet life, yet still live within easy reach of all the conveniences of Rockhampton. The 10.42 ha (26 acres)...

Sparkling Vogue Living

11 Eucalyptus Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

Can you imagine waking up every morning in this beautiful and luxurious home in the prestigious Hillside Estate? Enjoy a blissful lifestyle in this exquisite and...

A Stunning 10 Hectare Property in Alton Downs

32 Colliver Road, Alton Downs 4702

Rural 0 0 $250,000

Trade the confines of the city for a slice of the quiet life, yet still live within easy reach of all the conveniences of Rockhampton. The 10.42 ha (26 acres)...

CONTRACT CRASHED! GETIN FAST! $115,000 negotiable! MAKE AN OFFER!

187 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $115,000

Inspect immediately! The contract has crashed due to finance . The building and pest inspection is available for viewing. Inspect immediately! Don't miss out on...

LEGALLY RAISED! RENOVATED &amp; READY TO BUILD IN UNDER. $249,000 NEG.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to complete this amazing home. All of the hard work has been done, finish the house off to your own needs and wants. Close to...

$350,000. BRICK 4 BEDROOM. 2 BATHROOMS. DLUG.

15 Maple Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $350,000

$350,000! New and rented out for $380 per week. Fenced allotment and beautiful views to the mountains. Adjacent to the Central Queensland University, 25 minutes...

3 BEDROOM. 2 bATHROOM. PRIVATE YARD. RDUCSED TO $335,000

1 & 2/6 Masters Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 6 4 4 $335,000 each

New Duplex’s are in huge demand. Extremely popular for the smart investor. Fantastic for the first home buyer. Great for the retiree. Excellent for a city...

Just Perfect for a First Home Buyer!! Brand New Unit - Only $335,000

1/6 Masters Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 2 $365,000

Top quality, new Duplex’s are in huge demand. This particular property offers a corner block with two different streets and separate driveway for that extra...

SPACIOUS- 4 BEDROOM HOME ON A LOW MAINTENANCE 405M2 ALLOTMENT. $380,000 NEG.

13 Varsity Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $380,000

192.9M2 HOME on 405m2 allotment. Stunning, Spacious and Stylish. Beautifully finished, this home with high 2.7 metre ceilings. 4 Bedrooms. The main bedroom has...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Coast biggest rental drop in Qld

Vacancy rates for the September quarter.

Vacancy rates on Coast a promising sign

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Low rent helps teen get ahead

Yeppoon Real Estate principal and owner Esme Coren at one of their rental properties in Yeppoon.

Low rent great for tenant, not for owner

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!