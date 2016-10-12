30°
CQ man airlifted after being mauled by beast

Melanie Plane
12th Oct 2016

A CENTRAL Queensland man is recovering in Rockhampton Base Hospital after a horror accident yesterday afternoon.

About 4.30pm, emergency services were called to Roselea Station on Harrami Rd following reports a man had been attacked by a beast.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to airlift the 65-year-old man from the property south of Biloela after he had been kicked and mauled by a cow.

At the time of the incident the man was working in a yard with the beast when it charged and mauled him.

He sustained suspected upper body and limb fractures. He was also suffering from cuts and abrasions to a large area of his body.

He was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  attack, cow attack, mauled, mauling, racq capricorn helicopter rescue service

