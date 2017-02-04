CQ Models size up for competition

REVVED UP: Ash Burggraaff and Chris Schumann, putting finishing touches on their latest creations.

SINCE kicking off in 2005, the annual Scale Model Competition has grown into one of the biggest of its kind in Queensland

With the event now in its 13th year, event organiser Chris Schumann preparing for the biggest competition yet on February 4.

Mr Schumann will be among scale modellers from all over the country competing for honours in the Queensland NNL Titles (National Nameless Luminaries) at Rockhampton's Criterion Hotel this Saturday.

Mr Schumann said he expects over 300 entries to be displayed across 26 categories, including vehicles, military, figures, movies and more - with this year's special category of 50/50 sure to please.

Categories are also available for junior and intermediate modellers.

All ages are welcome to view the scale models on display from 9.30am to 4pm. Set up for competitors will be from 7.30am.

Entry forms can be downloaded from the Rockhampton Scale Modellers Facebook page or on the day at the Criterion Hotel on Quay St. Entry is $2 per model up to five models - each entry over is free.

Public admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children under 12 years.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Variety, the Children's Charity.

For more information contact Chris Schumann on 4936 2934