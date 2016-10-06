CQ mum: My son is addicted to ice

A CQ mother told Wednesday night's Anti Ice Campaign Community Forum in Yeppoon of her child's struggle with ice addiction.

WHEN Lynn took the stage at Wednesday night's Anti Ice Campaign Community Forum in Yeppoon, she had her son in her heart and tears in her eyes.

The CQ mother told a crowd of 150 strangers a very personal story, one of her child's struggle with ice addiction.

Lynn said her son was academically successful, with a strong skill for sports and a passion for people.

But then he was introduced to methamphetamine, otherwise known as "ice”.

"He is a loving boy who was very involved with his family and slowly his presence became less,” Lynn said.

"It has been a great shock to our family, friends and people that know him.

"As a family you ride a emotional roller coaster, and feel helpless to help your child in the grips of addiction.

"All we can do is love him and be there when he needs us.”

Lynn said it was a big decision to stand and speak, but decided someone had to cast light on an issue that was too often "swept under the carpet”.

"People keep it secret because it is criminal and they find it hard to speak out about it,” she said.

"I felt that somebody had to get up there and do it because we as a community need to pull together to help our region.”

In her pain, Lynn decided to take a more productive path.

After searching for support from groups around Central Queensland, she realised there was a need for a Nar-Anon group to give support to family and friends of those addicted to narcotics.

"From my experience and riding this roller coaster of emotions, I am starting up Nar-Anon.

"Our first meeting is on Tuesday at 6.30pm at the Community Heath Building.

"If you are riding the roller coaster like us, come along and get some support from people who feel your pain and understand.”

The centre is located on Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

Those attending must to enter through the side entrance.