CQ officer recognised for child safety

CHILD safety is something that Rockhampton Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Hutchieson has been passionate about for 15 years.

On November 16, he was awarded the Queensland Police Exemplary Conduct Medal with an Investigations Clasp for his dedicated service to the Queensland Police Service, in particular for his commitment to child safety.

Det Snr Sgt Hutchieson started his work with child safety with the Juvenile Aid Bureau in May 2001 as a Detective Senior Constable.

He was first promoted to Detective Sergeant in charge of the Gladstone JAB in January 2002 and then in August 2006 he was promoted to Detective Senior Sergeant in the role of the Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) coordinator for the Rockhampton District.

Under a restructure of QPS, Det Snr Sgt Hutchieson became the SCAN coordinator for the Capricornia district, which he still holds today, encompassing Gladstone, Rockhampton, Yeppoon and the Central Highlands.