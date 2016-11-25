CQ school lockdown explained

GRACEMERE State school had a mob of angry and confused parents last Friday when the primary school went into lockdown last Friday.

Parents arrived at the school gates on November 18 but were shocked when they were not allowed to pick up their children due to the lockdown.

The lockdown was lifted at 3.20pm that afternoon, but parents weren't informed as to why they weren't allowed to collect their children.

Gracemere state school released a letter explaining they were awaiting legal advice regarding the incident and what they could tell parents.

Education Queensland released a comment which said attempts were made to contact parents at the time of the lockdown.

"Gracemere State School went into lockdown on Friday, November 18 towards the end of the school day due to an incident on school grounds,” a Education Queensland spokesperson said.

"As a result of the lockdown, pick up time was affected.

"Attempts were made to contact parents and carers of children through social media.”

"Unfortunately due to the time of the lockdown, there was limited time to communicate these changes.

"The school has written to parents and carers regarding the incident.”