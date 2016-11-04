CQ school's excellence in reading is recognised

Brittany Lauga representing Taranganba State School who was a State Finalist in the prestigious 2016 Showcase Awards.

TARANGANBA State School has been named as a state finalist in the prestigious 2016 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools.

It was their special reading program - 'The Taranganba way of reading' - which saw them chosen as the sole representative from Central Queensland.

Their way of reading is innovative and effective. Using metalanguage, the students are able to build on their reading and comprehension skills as they progress from Prep to Year 6.

The students are encouraged to visualise texts, draw on prior knowledge, build on vocabulary and paraphrase text to decode and transfer knowledge to long term memory.

Resources are developed by school staff and implemented in all classrooms to provide a consistent pedagogical approach across the school.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga accepted the recognition on behalf of the school and wished to congratulate them.

"I'd like to congratulate the Taranganba State School community for this well-deserved recognition for their reading program,” Ms Lauga said.

"Teachers are doing amazing work in classrooms across Queensland and we have some of the best and brightest in Keppel.”

The school will receive a $7500 development grant.