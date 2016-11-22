CQ town's rise in theft results in teen charged

A 14-YEAR-OLD male has been charged with 28 offences in the Blackwater area relating to theft and burglary.

Investigations by detectives from Blackwater Criminal Investigation Branch recently resulted in the teenager being charged 21 counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence (relating to vehicles) as well as seven counts of unlawful entry to motor vehicle.

Blackwater Police are aware that there has been an increase in property offences in recent months, with mostly vehicles being targeted.

It appears that the majority of offences are opportunistic, whereby offenders are gaining access to vehicles which are unlocked.

Foot patrols have been conducted within the local residential area, and officers have been checking vehicles to ensure that they are locked. Many people mistakenly believe they had locked their car and it is only when advised by police that they discovered their property was vulnerable.

Blackwater Police want to work in partnership with the community to prevent further property offences from occurring. We are encouraging the community to secure their vehicles, in an effort to keep the opportunistic thieves out.

Investigations are continuing and police expect to identify further suspects in the attempt to resolve this issue within the community.