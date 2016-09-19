CQ train derailment damages 22km of track

COKING coal supplies were temporarily affected by a train derailment last week as coal prices reached US$209 a tonne.

Glencore and BHP were impacted by the derailment which occurred in the Bowen Basin on Aurizon's rail network.

The Australian Financial Review reported the incident occurred on Sunday, September 11 when a Pacific National train damaged more than 22km of the northern train line after derailing.

A Glencore spokesperson acknowledged the derailment would cause short term delays for shipments from the Newlands mine, adding, "...these short-term delays will not impact our ability to supply our customer's requirements".

Despite the fact BHP's coal is transported using a different line to Hay Point, wider coal prices were still be affected by the derailment.

This disruption came on the back of a surge in coking coal prices, which reached prices of US$209 a tonne on Thursday, up more than 100 percent since January this year.

These price rises are due to the high demand of steel and new restrictions put in place by China for their coal miners to only operate 276 days a year.

Aurizon expected repair work to be completed on the line by September 19.