CQ Wedding Expo to help brides plan perfect days

PLANNING a wedding expo is much like planning for the big day itself.

There's months of preparation, careful seating arrangements and finding the perfect venue.

Louise Wilson, from Wilson Roses, hopes her big day will go off without a hitch this weekend when she and husband George host the CQ Wedding Expo at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

The move to a new, larger venue was necessary with between 600 and 1000 people expected to browse the dozens of businesses on display at the expo.

Louise said last year the expo was held in a hotel over two floors and while the day went well, having everything in one open area was preferred.

She said brides to be could treat the expo as a one-stop-shop for wedding planned, with everyone from photographers and florists to make up artists and venues in attendance.

There will be food an entertainment for visitors too, with three fashion parades throughout the day.

Entry is $5 per person, which includes a gift bag, or VIP tickets can be purchased through the event's Facebook page.