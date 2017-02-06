CQ's small business confidence surges on back of coal

SMALL business confidence in Central Queensland has surged on the back of high coal prices, a senior economist says.

According to latest research by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ), confidence across Queensland's small businesses has jumped to its highest level in three years.

It's also the first time since 2009 that confidence levels have climbed above 50.0 on the sales and revenue index in Regional Queensland.

The Suncorp-CCIQ Pulse Survey of Business Conditions for the December Quarter shows confidence in the state has turned the corner with data suggesting the caution and pessimism of the past two years could now be lifting across Queensland.

Suncorp Senior Economist Darryl Conroy said the lights on the horizon were certainly shining a little brighter, with forecasts for global growth and strong commodity prices adding additional support.

"Coal prices have been a stand-out here in Queensland, with higher prices injecting much needed confidence into central parts of the state,” Mr Conroy said.

"Construction also remains a pillar of economic support through job creation and the housing market appears to have enjoyed another surge late last year, due primarily to the return of investors.

"Prospects for the service sectors including tourism, health and education are also looking positive.

"A suite of infrastructure projects in the pipeline should also sustain confidence and economic activity going forward.”

CCIQ State Manager of Advocacy Kate Whittle said a survey of almost 300 small businesses across the state in January showed the single largest quarterly increase in the Queensland economic outlook since September 2013 and the highest recorded level in three years.

"Forecasts in general business conditions suggest the index will begin strengthening even more from the March Quarter, which would be the first time since December 2013 that a score above neutral (50) has been recorded,” she said.

"Sales and revenue has been strengthening (above 50) for four straight quarters and is at the highest level in seven years (December Quarter 2009). It is also the first time this index has been strengthening in both the south east and regional areas in seven years.”

Ms Whittle said the Pulse results were entirely consistent with CCIQ's Queensland Economic Update, a monthly report on the state's economy, which had shown nation-leading retail trade figures, rising job vacancies and lower unemployment driving the local economy.

"In broad terms, strengthening sales and revenue conditions across Queensland have been maintained for the past 12 months and this is beginning to produce an increase in labour force demand and employment levels," she said.

"There has been a solid improvement around the 12-month outlook for both the national and state economies. The national economy is now in positive territory (above 50), suggesting that small business believes it will strengthen across 2017, while the state economy is almost neutral, recording a sizeable increase in confidence.

"This is all dove-tailing exactly with the monthly economic update, which has highlighted the improving economic conditions in Queensland, and in particular, that there is reason to believe that job vacancies and job creation could be a feature of 2017.”