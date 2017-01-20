38°
CQUniversity tackles high dropout rates: Vice Chancellor

Adam Wratten
| 20th Jan 2017 5:04 AM
CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman.
CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman.

CQUNIVERSITY is proud of its number of students from indigenous and lower socio-economic backgrounds, Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman says.

Professor Bowman said the university deliberately set about making itself as an inclusive university, which often meant providing opportunities for people who worked full time or studied from a distance.

However, this was one of the contributing factors to the university's lower student completion rates.

A report by The Australian newspaper this week identified the universities with the best and worst dropout rates.

CQUniversity was among the worst performing based on data for the six years from 2009.

Professor Bowman said university leaders were well aware of the situation and had worked hard to recify this.

He said a number of improvements, introduced in recent years but not reflected in the timeframe of The Australian's report, would improve the completion rate.

These measures included student support programs, with more research being undertaken into retention and initiatives that identify at-risk students so that they can be referred to specialist services, based on their unique circumstances.

Another factor he raised was the number of students who used CQUniversity as a stepping stone to the more prestigiuos metropolitan universities.

Once this group was taken out, the university measured up a lot better.

"CQUniversity is proud to be recognised as Australia's most inclusive university, with the highest ratio of students from disadvantaged backgrounds,” Professor Bowman said.

"This includes regional and remote, low-socioeconomic, first-in-family, mature age and Indigenous students.

"Many of these students face unique challenges throughout their study journey including financial and personal struggles that may impact on their ability to continue to study full-time.

"Because of this they may choose to take a break from study or change from full-time to part-time study loads.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cquniversity dropout rates professor scott bowman

