CQUniversity's world ranking dramatically improves

THIS morning's result sees CQUniversity dramatically improve its 2015 ranking, having previously placed in the Top 600.

CQUniversity Australia has this morning been named among the best universities in the world, claiming a spot within the Top 500 list of the prestigious and well-respected Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

CQUniversity's Interim Vice-Chancellor Professor Hilary Winchester explained this result was a fantastic achievement for the University and is a direct result of a strong focus on excellence, engagement and equity.

"We are extremely pleased with our ranking in the World's Top 500 Universities as this shows that our commitment to inclusivity and our collaboration with community and industry is paying off.

"In recent years, CQUniversity has set in place a solid agenda when it comes to the student experience, learning and teaching, research, and engagement, and because of this we have been able to continuously improve our reputation, not just locally but on an international scale.”

Professor Winchester also explained that a ranking within the Top 500 universities also places CQUniversity within the highest percentage of universities worldwide.

"There are thousands of universities right across the world, more than 22,000 to be precise, so a ranking within the Top 500 universities places us within the top two percent of universities worldwide.

"This truly is an incredible achievement and one that everyone connected to the university should be very proud off.”

Despite the prestige of the ranking, Professor Winchester made it clear that CQUniversity would continue to be Australia's most inclusive university.

"CQUniversity always has been and always will be a university for everyone.

"We are proud to embrace people from all backgrounds and the diversity in our program offerings and flexible delivery methods are what set us apart from the rest.”

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings were founded in 2004 and provide a definitive list of the world's best universities, evaluated across teaching, research, international outlook, reputation and more.

The rankings are released annually and are trusted by students, academics, university administrators, industry and governments across the world.

This latest achievement for CQUniversity also comes on the back of it being recognised within the international QS World Rankings system, and as one of the world's top 150 universities under 50 by Times Higher Education earlier this year.