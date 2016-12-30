34°
Crab pots a popular buy this Christmas break at the Cap Coast

Amy Haydock | 30th Dec 2016 12:50 PM
TOP CATCH: Yeppoon's Coucom's Crab Pots and Fishing Gear owners Alan and Linda Coucom with one of their handmade crab pots, which have been selling well over the Christmas break.
TOP CATCH: Yeppoon's Coucom's Crab Pots and Fishing Gear owners Alan and Linda Coucom with one of their handmade crab pots, which have been selling well over the Christmas break.

WHEN you grab a bag of ice or bait from Coucom's Crab Pots and Fishing Gear, you get a bit more than you bargained for.

The local business owner and keen angler Alan Coucom has been fishing on the Capricorn Coast for decades, and says he loves giving holiday visitors and tourist's tips on the best spot to drop a line, or crab pot.

Chatting to The Morning Bulletin from their Yeppoon store yesterday, husband and wife team Alan and Linda said they'd been quite busy over the Christmas break, almost selling out of Alan's handmade crab pots.

"We've sold about 50 in the last month, we've only got four left,” Alan said.

"People come in and ask us for a specific type from our handmade pot range, which is nice to hear that the name is out there.”

Hand-crafting heavy duty crab pots for over 25 years, Alan said there'd been a lot of families stopping by to pick up plenty of ice, bait and crab pots, despite the wet weather.

"We've had people from Brisbane, Emerald, right up to Charters Towers, so good to see so many people around,” he said.

"Corio Bay and Coorooman Creek have been busy. There's some good king salmon, crabs, mangrove jack and whiting around at the moment in the estuaries, while boaties can't get offshore.

"We tell them where to go, when to go, what's biting, we give them a lot of advice,” Linda added.

"And the locals like that too. We try to give advice on the best way to catch fish or crabs, and the best bait to use,” Alan continued.

The pair said they were also trying to help stamp out crab pot theft, which has been a problem in the area for some time.

And the best way to do that is with education.

"We've been going to St Brendan's College for a number of crabbing lessons for the Marine study students,” Alan said.

"Al has also been going out to Farnborough State School for the past three years to teach the kids fishing and crabbing skills as a sport,” Linda commented.

"One of the kids came up to me recently and said he was still practising how to tie a crab, so it's stuck with him,” Alan added.

The crab pot expert said he'd also seen a big difference in the local fishing community since the net free zones were put in place.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
