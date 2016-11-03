One in custody after head-on crash on Bruce Highway

What we know:

Two vehicles crashed on the Bruce Highway, 60kms north of Rockhampton, just before 9am

Reports indicate the crash was a head-on

The vehicles are off to the side of the road and not impacting traffic

It is believed the crash was near Raspberry Creek Rd at Kunwarara

One man is in police custody

No one was injured in the crash

10.40am: POLICE have confirmed one person is in custody following a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash involved two vehicles that were off to the side of the road and not impacting traffic.

He said there was one person in custody and no one received any injuries from the crash.

9.25am: REPORTS indicate two vehicles have been involved in a head-on crash on the Bruce Highway, north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicate the crash is near Raspberry Creek Rd at Kunwarara about 60kms north of Rockhampton.

It is believed the two vehicles are off the road and traffic is flowing.

Reports indicated one male is in police custody.

9.15am: EMERGENCY services have arrived at the scene of a crash on the Bruce Highway, north of Rockhampton.

Reports indicate the crash is near Raspberry Creek Rd at Kunwarara about 60kms north of Rockhampton.

It is believed two vehicles are involved and one vehicle is leaking fuel.

9am: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash on the Bruce Highway, north of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed QPS was responding to reports of a crash 40kms south of Marlborough on the Bruce Highway.

No further details are available at this stage.