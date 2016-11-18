CRASH: Car and truck crash leaves one injured

UPDATE 2PM: ONE person has been transported to the Rockhampton Hospital following a two vehicle crash in Kawana.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said no more details are available at this time.

Updates to follow.

1PM: A CAR and a truck have collided on Richardson Rd and Denning St, Kawana.

Reports indicate a passenger was being treated for injuries on a footpath near the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesperson advised all occupants had been removed from the vehicles, although it's not yet clear how many people were involved.