Crash closed southbound lane for short period

9.35am: TRAFFIC is flowing in both directions again after a single vehicle crash on a Central Queensland highway this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were still at the scene of the crash on the Leichhardt Highway at Banana.

She said the southbound land of the highway, near the Fairview Road intersection, had been blocked for a short period but was now clear.

Police are arranging a tow truck for the vehicle.

A man in his 40s has been transported to Moura Hospital with minor injuries.

