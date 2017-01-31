Crash on a Yeppoon road this afternoon

UPDATE 4pm: WHILE it is unclear if there have been any serious injuries following a two vehicle crash on Adelaide Park Rd this afternoon, emergency service crews are working to free a person trapped in their vehicle.

Initial reports the other car's occupant is not seriously harmed, but is 'dazed and confused' following the collision.

BREAKING 3.45pm: EMERGENCY service crews are heading to the scene of a two vehicle crash in Yeppoon this afternoon.

It is believed the crash has occurred on Adelaide Park Rd, near the lychee farm.

While crews are not yet on scene, initial reports suggest one person may be trapped in a vehicle.