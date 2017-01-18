Crash on bridge causes traffic delays across city

A CRASH that blocked a Rockhampton bridge for 40 minutes has left peak hour traffic at snails pace this afternoon.

A Morning Bulletin staff member rang in the traffic matter, saying traffic was backed up to the hospital on the Bruce Highway as motorists tried to go around the crash on the old bridge.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews attended a three-vehicle crash on the Fitzroy Bridge in the north bound lane at 4.30pm.

He said the road which runs on to Fitzroy St was cleared at 5.10pm.

The spokesman said one person was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service officers.