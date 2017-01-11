CRASHES: Three in hospital after overnight smashes

BREAKING 6.45AM: THREE people are in Yeppoon and Rockhampton Hospital this morning following three separate crashes across the region overnight.

YEPPOON ROLLOVER

Just after 9.30pm emergency services were called to Yeppoon Rd, Yeppoon, near the golf club after a vehicle rolled.

A man was transported in a stable condition to Yeppoon Hospital following the single-vehicle smash.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash occurred when the driver swerved to avoid a dog on the roadway.

WOWAN SMASH

A MAN in his 40s is in a serious condition after crashing his motorcycle at Wowan late last night.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed emergency services were called to the Leichhardt Hwy at 10.15pm after a motorbike crashed.

The rider was transported to Rockhampton Hospital with head injuries and in a serious condition.

GRACEMERE CRASH

EMERGENCY services were called to Platen St, Gracemere around 5.45 this morning after a vehicle crashed into a parked car.

A female in her 20s was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital suffering bruising and minor injuries.