Creative juices begin to flow for local writer

YOUNG WRITER: Writing award winner Sansuka De Silva delved into a new genre which won him best young writer. .

SANSUKA De Silva's goal is to become a paediatrician but insists writing and creativity are they keys to getting there.

The year eight Rockhampton Grammar School student took out first place in the Morning Bulletin's young writers competition with his Gothic horror story "Ripped into pieces”.

The multi-talented teen, who is also a keen musician, said he had never written in the style of Gothic horror before but enjoyed the challenge it brought.

"At the start I wasn't really sure if I would like it but my teacher helped me to enjoy this topic,” he said.

"Since I haven't written much Gothic horror I found it challenging so it took me around a week to write it.

"I put a lot of effort into it and used words I wouldn't usually use so it can suit into the horror topic, so it was nice to try out this new genre.”

Sansuka said he was surprised when he received the call informing him he had won the competition.

"I was actually surprised because I'm sure there was other wonderful stories but it's good to know that I was recognised for a story I enjoyed writing about.”

"It's a wonderful thing that the Morning Bulletin allows Rockhampton writers to be involved in a writing competition.”

The Rocky student said English, along with maths, had always been his favourite subject because to allowed him to escape into a world where he could write at his own will.

"It's entertaining just to read, write and learn things about the language that I study. It's wonderful.”

Sansuka said even though he wanted to become a doctor he still planned to write well into the future.

"It allows me to relax ... I like to be creative,” he said.

The young musician who plays both piano and viola said writing this story even helped to improve his musical skills.

"Writing helps a lot with music because with writing it allows you to think in a different way and with music you can use the skills of writing to apply to music and be expressive with how you play if you think of the piece as a story. So writing can be helpful in many different ways.”

"Even music helps a lot with creativity which helps with writing and every aspect of life.”