Creepy pool inhabitants lead to new role as murderess

Sometimes, it's not just humans who like to swim in the pool to escape the heat.

AS THE temperature today is similar to re entering the earth's atmosphere I ordered my sweaty and bright red faced children into the pool.

Sitting out the back, sunglasses on with feet in pool, book in hand I was watching them and smiling at their antics.

My smile suddenly slipped when I saw a scuttling on Ella's shoulder, then up into her hair.

Panic rose in my chest, as being the only adult in sight I'd have to be the one to detangle the monstrous beast from her hair while keeping Ella calm and not allowing myself to let screams tear from my chest or hurting Ella in a fog of insecticide.

There was no where to run, although my heart was pounding like a band of brumbies in my chest and my legs wanted to run so fast that they sailed through the air above the grass and inevitable prickle patches.

I had to act quickly.

"Go under water now, Ella” I shouted, my eyes transfixed with horror at the unfelt scuttling of the beast, now unseen and lurking in her hair. She paused. "Why?”

"Just do it” I screamed.

She quickly went under water and I saw the horrendous beast bob to the surface. Alerted by all of the screaming Josh wandered outside and was suddenly screamed at by me to get the insect spray.

He ran, he returned, he threw it, I caught it and stood as close as I could stand to and unleashed a murderous spray, screaming uncontrollably the entire time.

It momentarily ran about the edge of the pool before its corpse dropped back in and slowly sunk to the bottom as all four of us stood there, by the side of the pool watching and now silent.

"You okay Mum?” someone finally asked, breaking the silence.

"Yes”, I whispered, panting and remembering all of the true crime books I have devoured with my mind over the years. "They say the first kill is the hardest. After that, it's apparently all just a blur”.

While I do not like my new status of being a murderess, I am still quite proud of myself. I never would have imagined I'd ever have the courage in the face of a Huntsman.

I'm still standing, better than I ever did.