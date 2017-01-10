Crew departs from Rosslyn Bay in search for missing man

THE search continues for a man who fell overboard from a yacht on Monday morning off Middle Percy Island.

Gormans Removals Rescue departed from Rosslyn Bay with a crew of four to travel north to join the search at first light this morning as the search resumes for Trent Anstee.

Coast Guard vessel, Thirsty Sound Rescue, based at Stanage has been assisting in the search.

Mr Anstee is a member of the Mooloolaba Yacht Club and is an experienced sailor.

The 39-year-old is believed to have been travelling with a Bowen man when he fell overboard, between 8pm Sunday and 2am Monday.

Four police divers from Whitsunday are in the water this morning and an unsuccessful land search at Middle Percy Island, south-east of Mackay on Monday, is also resuming.

RACQ-CQ Rescue was involved in two searches Monday, but at this stage has not been asked to conduct aerial searches.

The crew searched for about two and a half hours Monday, returning to base about 4.45pm.

A police source said the search teams were hoping to find Mr Anstee alive.