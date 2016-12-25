Crews called to two Christmas Day car crashes

A MAN has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after rolling his vehicle at the Rosslyn Bay Marina.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the man was taken to Yeppoon Hospital after the 5.30pm crash.

Earlier in the day, emergency services were called to a single vehicle car crash into a tree on Richardson Rd at Norman Gardens.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the 42-year-old female driver was not injured.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said investigations into that crash were ongoing.