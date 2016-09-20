Cricket carnival hits a six raising close to $15k

WINNERS: The Astek team takes out the shield for the third annual CQ Lions Charity Cricket Carnival.

IT WAS an idea which was tossed around over a few beers, but three years later the CQ Lions Charity Cricket Carnival is making a real difference to families in need.

Joel Dawson was one of the team who came up with the idea and has been organising the annual event for the past three years.

Since then, he and friends Liam Goody, Andrew Haynes and Kristal Schwerin have run the event, raising money for local families in tough times.

"The day went really well, with a good group of people turning up,” Joel said.

While the figures are yet to be finalised, Joel said they estimated the day had raised $15,000 for the families.

Eight teams competed, with the guys from Astek taking out the trophy for the third year running.

This year, they chose three families who are dealing with ongoing medical issues, forcing them to travel for treatment frequently.

In April, Laycee and Zanda Sivyer were involved in a quad bike accident on the family property just north of Marlborough.

While Laycee recovered, scans show Zanda had excessive tissue obstructing her throat requiring surgery in Brisbane and continual check-ups with specialists.

The second family benefiting from the cricket carnival is the Page family from Yaamba.

Fay Page, 8, is totally deaf in her left ear and is losing hearing in her right.

In October, she will undergo two major operations in Brisbane attempting to save what's left of her hearing, as well as fitting a Cochlear implant with a total cost of about $16,000.

Trevor Heyes, who was severely injured in a motorcycle crash in June, is the third person the team will donate to this year.

Trevor spent weeks in an induced coma after the crash, which also killed his brother Harry.

Trevor's daughter Laurena Furber said her father was glad to be back home in Rockhampton after a long stint in a Brisbane hospital, but still had a long road to recovery ahead.

"It's lovely of them to do,” she said. "He's over the moon about it, he's very appreciative.”