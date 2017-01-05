31°
News

CRIME GANG: Mather weighs in on Caves crime

7th Jan 2017 10:00 AM
Livingstone Shire Councillor Glenda Mather has praised police efforts to put a stop to a string of crimes at The Caves.
Livingstone Shire Councillor Glenda Mather has praised police efforts to put a stop to a string of crimes at The Caves. Sharyn O'Neill ROK030114sliving1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LIVINGSTONE Shire Councillor Glenda Mather has praised police efforts to put a stop to a string of crimes at The Caves.

Police on Thursday confirmed four people had been charged with over 20 offences in relation to a number of break-ins and thefts in the area between June and December last year.

A fifth man may also be charged.

Cr Mather told The Morning Bulletin residents "must be breathing a sigh of relief” after learning of the arrests.

She said those charged should, if found guilty, "think themselves lucky we have a community and police force who brought them to justice, before others took it upon themselves to serve another type of 'justice'.”

The extensive police investigation was sparked by a community meeting, and Cr Mather thanked those community members who organised the event.

"This brought all residents and victims together to gauge the extent of the crimes, and identify all of the victims, some of whom did not think it worthwhile to report their loss,” Cr Mather said.

"This amazing result within a relatively short space in time, must have demanded extraordinary police resources, and I'm sure the locals would share my appreciation in thanking all involved for this outcome.

"No doubt the police work goes on as the cases proceed through the court, and no doubt our locals will follow these closely.”

Cr Mather said reporting any crime, no matter how small, to police was essential.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  council crime livingstone shire council the caves

EXCLUSIVE: Why are investors flocking to Mt Morgan?

EXCLUSIVE: Why are investors flocking to Mt Morgan?

Interstate investors snap up Mount Morgan property

Hearty home cooking the secret to business success

NEW FACE: Amanda Dixson (Manager) at the Ranch Bar and Grill in the old Post Office building on East Street.

Is it a case of third time lucky for this East St restaurant

REVEALED: Identity of CQ man who allegedly stole $465,000

Queensland Police badge in stone outside the district office in Neil St, Monday, December 19, 2016.

Sporting club president arrested and charged for fraud

BREAKING: Person seriously burnt at Byfield

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Ambulance crews racing to Byfield after petrol accident

Local Partners

Saintly Pro provides earnings and enjoyment

As is the case with any facet of racing, buying a tried horse and succeeding with it requires a certain element of luck.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

Courtney set for dual role with Capricorn Claws

Courtney Wheeler is playing with the Claws and also coaching the Claws under-19 team next season.

Talented player ready to embrace coaching challenge as well

WHAT'S ON: Activities for all ages this weekend

FOR LAUGHS: Comedian Anne Ferguson-Howe will perform at the Red Dahlia this weekend.

Activities for people of all ages this weekend

Five things to do today around the region

Electra Cox (7) at the PCYC New Year Carnival at Stapleton Park. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ACTIVITIES for families in Rockhampton and along the Capricorn Coast

New bird at the zoo among list of things to do

Rockhampton Zoo's chimpanzees have fun with a bubble bath and stay cool in summer.

Animal fun, lego fun and other activities

Keeper delivers great read

Keeper delivers great read

Cricket books come thick and fast this time of year, but this one is a must-read.

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Entertainment

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about postpartum depression

Hilary Duff finds dating tough

Hilary Duff is only attracted to "one guy a year".

Naomi Campbell will use hypnosis to quit smoking

Naomi Campbell has vowed to quit smoking for good using hypnosis

The big entertainment anniversaries of 2017

Ja'mie, Harry Potter, Juno, Optimus Prime and Buffy are celebrating big anniversaries this year.

2017 will host some significant pop-culture anniversaries

A Prized Lifestyle Awaits You in Paramount Park

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

On arrival you will be pleasantly surprised from the moment you enter this prestige home offering approximately 320m2 under roof and 9ft high ceilings. A cleverly...

3 Bedroom Highset Home

11 Alick Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This home has 3 good sized bedrooms, remodeled bathroom and a good kitchen for all of the family to spread out and enjoy. Other features include, large...

Lazy Sundays By The Pool!

12 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $429,000

With large open spaces, modern plan, and vibrant bright colours, this lowset rendered home offers 4 bedrooms, main having walk-in robe and ensuite, functional...

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living for Just One Lucky Family

23 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $525,000

You will absolutely love this Amazing Resort Lifestyle Home beautifully positioned on an elevated 1046m2 within walking distance to the Uni and Heights College. ...

Country Style Living On Just Under an Acre - 10 Minutes to Town

71 Belmont Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $409,000

This low maintenance brick and tile 4 bedroom home is located on 3,787m2 and just 10 minutes to major North side Shopping. Your home includes -4 bedrooms, office...

Cheaper than Renting!!

28 Sorrento Way, Zilzie 4710

House 3 2 2 $279,000

This neat & tidy home offers exceptional value for the first home buyer! Located just minutes from the Great Barrier Reef Resort, club house & golf course! • 3...

Grand family living with spectacular views

15 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $479,000

andbull; 4 generously sized bedrooms with additional office all boasting built in wardrobes, security screen and ceiling fans. andbull; The beautifully spacious...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $199,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Potential 4th &amp; 5th Bedroom + Sea View!

11 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

House 3 2 2 $370,000

This elevated Cooee Bay property has very solid bones and is oozing with potential! • Upstairs features open plan living areas, timber floorboards throughout •...

Big Versatile Family Home - Perfect For A Home Business

5 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $489,000

What an amazing dynamic and versatile family home-with 5 huge built in bedrooms, just brilliant for the growing, or large family and perfect to operate a business...

EXCLUSIVE: Why are investors flocking to Mt Morgan?

No Caption

Interstate investors snap up Mount Morgan property

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

2017 will be 'the year' for Cap Coast real estate

Shae O'Reilly

'We wouldn't go making a call this ballsy on a whim'

Two CQ regions among 'most accessible' to first home buyers

Sold Home For Sale Sign in Front of Beautiful New House.

The 2016 report tracks the time it would take to save a deposit

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!