CRIME GANG: Mather weighs in on Caves crime

LIVINGSTONE Shire Councillor Glenda Mather has praised police efforts to put a stop to a string of crimes at The Caves.

Police on Thursday confirmed four people had been charged with over 20 offences in relation to a number of break-ins and thefts in the area between June and December last year.

A fifth man may also be charged.

Cr Mather told The Morning Bulletin residents "must be breathing a sigh of relief” after learning of the arrests.

She said those charged should, if found guilty, "think themselves lucky we have a community and police force who brought them to justice, before others took it upon themselves to serve another type of 'justice'.”

The extensive police investigation was sparked by a community meeting, and Cr Mather thanked those community members who organised the event.

"This brought all residents and victims together to gauge the extent of the crimes, and identify all of the victims, some of whom did not think it worthwhile to report their loss,” Cr Mather said.

"This amazing result within a relatively short space in time, must have demanded extraordinary police resources, and I'm sure the locals would share my appreciation in thanking all involved for this outcome.

"No doubt the police work goes on as the cases proceed through the court, and no doubt our locals will follow these closely.”

Cr Mather said reporting any crime, no matter how small, to police was essential.