Crime spree accused appear in Rockhampton court

Melanie Plane
| 19th Sep 2016 11:28 AM
Police arrest two men involved in a crash involving a stolen ute.
Police arrest two men involved in a crash involving a stolen ute.

TWO MEN accused of being involved in a crime spree which began in Deception Bay and ended in a head-on collision on the Neville Hewitt Bridge on Saturday night have appeared in court.

A driver involved in the three car crash submitted this photo of last night's smash.
Aaron Richard Mckewin faced court on eight charges relating to the crash including two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and failing to stop, as well as one count each of dangerous driving, unlicensed and disqualified driving, possessing a utensil and possession of tainted property.

No bail application was made for the 24-year-old Bribie Island man and the matter has been adjourned until October 13.

Aaron Richard Mckewin faced court on eight driving charges.
Troy James Swain, a 25-year-old South Isis man, appeared on two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of serious assault police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to comply with requirement and contravene direction.

Swain's bail application was denied due to his history of dangerous driving offences. He will also appear in court on October 13.

Troy James Swain was charged with multiple offences including serious assault of a police officer.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  crime spree, queensland police, rockhampton crash, rockhampton police

