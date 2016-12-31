Crocodile spotted near the centre of Rockhampton

CROC SPOTTED: A three-metre crocodile has been spotted on the bank of the Fitzroy River near the centre of Rockhampton city PHOTO: Blair Mchutchison

A three-metre crocodile has been photographed on the bank of the Fitzroy River, about 100 metres downstream from the barrage.

It is understood the crocodile was below the pylons near the PCYC and directly across the river from the city centre.

It's one of three crocodile sightings this weekend.

The photograph was posted on Facebook on the CQ Camping and Fishing Information page where others also commented on two sightings yesterday - one at Thompson's Point and another smaller croc about 1.5m long in the river between the city and Devil's Elbow.

Keen fisherman, Brandon-lee Bartlem fishes most nights and says the sightings definitely aren't unusual, he sees them "all the time”.

Three weeks ago Brandon was on the river bank near the PCYC, trying to catch bait when he almost stood on a three-metre croc he believes is the same one spotted this weekend.

"It was less than a metre away. I didn't wait around to see what it did. I took off,” he said.

One after the other, Brandon can rattle off tales of crocodiles he's spotted in the Fitzroy, both above and below the barrage.

"Two weeks ago I was in the mouth of Gavial Creek and saw a four-metre croc on the opposite bank,” he said.

"It swam past the boat but it never bothered us.

"There's another one between Green Banks and the Lakes Creek meatworks I've seen a few times, and another one in Moore's Creek.

"They've never bothered me until the other night when I was out fishing on the northside bank, just before Gavial Creek.

"I threw a mullet out and saw the white of a big croc. It did a roll in the water, then hit the boat.

"The boat's four-metres and it was the length of the boat.

"There was another one at Devil's Elbow swimming from boat to boat...I think people were feeding it.

"I see them all the time. It's pretty cool.”